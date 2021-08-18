North American markets fall on Delta variant fears; oil down for fifth straight day

Photo: The Canadian Press Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

North American stock markets trended broadly lower Wednesday and oil prices declined for a fifth straight day against the backdrop of investor fears over the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 61.48 points at 20,302.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 382.59 points at 34,960.69. The S&P 500 index was down 47.81 points at 4,400.27, while the Nasdaq composite was down 130.27 points at 14,525.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.18 cents US compared with 79.22 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude oil contract was down $1.13 at US$65.21 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up one-and-a-half cents at US$3.85 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$3.40 at US$1,784.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down almost nine cents at US$4.12 a pound.