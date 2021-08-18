177384
Amazon distribution centre coming to Victoria Airport Authority lands

Amazon will be the tenant of the now-approved distribution centre on Victoria Airport Authority lands.

York Realty will build a 115,000-square-foot centre, expected to be built by fall 2022. It will function as a “last-mile” delivery system.

The centre will be the base for drivers who collect packages for delivery to customers. They will arrive on trailer trucks from Amazon fulfillment centres.

“It is our hope that, with Amazon as a sub-tenant, the new delivery station will serve as a significant economic generator for the region,” Matt Woolsey, president of York Realty, said in a Wednesday statement.

“More importantly, we plan on creating a building that is a first-of-its-kind in Canada, while providing landscaping improvements and amenities for the neighbourhood. Our goal, together with Amazon, is to continue listening to neighbours, the W?SÁNE? Leadership Council and the Town of Sidney as we build out this project and Amazon begins operations.”

Tushar Kumar, regional director of last-mile logistics operations for Amazon Canada, said the company is “excited” to continue its growth with the new delivery station.

“The new delivery station will allow us to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers and provide great job opportunities for the talented local workforce.”

Area residents had expressed concerns about the scale of the building, its lighting, and implications of increased traffic.

