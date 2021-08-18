Porter Airlines to require COVID-19 vaccination or testing for employees

Photo: The Canadian Press

Porter Airlines says it will require employees to be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of the start of their shift.

The requirement comes ahead of the airline's plan to resume flights on Sept. 8.

The federal government announced last week its intention to mandate vaccination for federally regulated employers and workers.

The airline says once specific requirements from the government are known, its policy may evolve.

Porter CEO Michael Deluce says requiring vaccination or regular testing is a critical measure to protect the health of workers.

Porter suspended operations on March 21, 2020, due to the pandemic.