Atco says CFO Dennis DeChamplain died unexpectedly of coronary failure

The Canadian Press - | Story: 343186

Atco Ltd. says Dennis DeChamplain, chief financial officer of both Atco and Canadian Utilities Ltd., died unexpectedly from coronary failure on Monday.

Nancy Southern, chair and CEO of Atco and Canadian Utilities, said DeChamplain's expertise and resourcefulness in finance, accounting, sustainability and environment have left an indelible mark on the engineering, logistics and energy holding company.

Born and educated in Edmonton, DeChamplain joined Atco in 1992 and held progressively senior financial, regulatory, and business planning jobs within the company.

He had served as chief financial officer at Atco since June 2017.

The company said Brian Shkrobot will serve as interim chief financial officer of Atco and Canadian Utilities.

Shkrobot joined Atco in 2000 as a corporate accountant and has held progressively senior roles, most recently as senior vice-president, finance and regulatory.

