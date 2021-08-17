178451
178850
Business  

US factory production rebounds at fastest pace in 4 months

Factory output rebounds

The Canadian Press - | Story: 343059

U.S. factory production in July posted the strongest gain in four months, reflecting a surge in production at auto plants that are still wrestling with major supply chain problems.

Manufacturing output increased 1.4% in July following a decline of 0.3% in July, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. It was the best showing since a 3.4% gain in March.

Overall, industrial production — which includes manufacturing, utilities and mining — posted a 0.9% increase, the best performance since a 2.8% surge in March.

The mining sector, which includes oil and gas production, rose 1.2% while output in the utility sector fell 2.1% in July.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.480
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals36.93-0.09
Copper Mountain Mining3.19-0.17
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.780
Mission Ready Services0.3550
Decisive Dividend Corp3.90.05
Diamcor Mining0.3150
Valens Groworks3.02-0.04
GGX Gold Corp0.150
176503
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin58066.57+0.87%
Etherium4034.44+2.23%
Dash257.7+2.05%
Litecoin225.94+1.16%
Ripple1.485-0.80%
EOS6.846-0.94%
Dogecoin0.407+1.50%
Cardano2.598+0.08%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
178794
Real Estate
4522846
881 Toovey Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$800,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
178448
Press Room
178579
176498