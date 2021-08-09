176252
Business  

Barrick Gold reports US$411 million Q2 profit, up from US$357M a year ago

Barrick Gold Corp. reported a second-quarter profit of US$411 million, up from US$357 million in the same quarter last year.

The gold miner, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 23 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30 compared with 20 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$2.89 billion, down from US$3.06 billion in the second quarter last year.

Gold production in the quarter was 1,041,000 ounces, down from 1,101,000 in the same quarter last year, while its average realized gold price rose to US$1,820 an ounce compared with US$1,777 a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Barrick says it earned 29 cents per share, the same as a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 26 cents per share and US$2.99 billion in revenue for the quarter, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

