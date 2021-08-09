176252
Business  

Brookfield Infrastructure extends Inter Pipeline takeover offer to Aug. 20

Inter Pipeline takeover

The Canadian Press - | Story: 342338

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has extended its takeover offer for Inter Pipeline Ltd. to Aug. 20.

The company has offered $20 in cash or 0.25 of a class A exchangeable subordinated voting share of Brookfield Infrastructure per Inter Pipeline share, with a limit on the number of Brookfield Infrastructure shares available.

The Inter Pipeline board has recommended shareholders accept the offer.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. terminated its offer for the company after the Inter Pipeline board said it would no longer recommend shareholders support the bid after Brookfield Infrastructure raised its offer.

Pembina will pocket a $350-million break fee as a result.

Shareholder advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis had recommended Inter Pipeline shareholders reject the company's proposed sale to Pembina and instead support the takeover by Brookfield Infrastructure.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.4850
Metalex Ventures0.060
Russel Metals35.551.35
Copper Mountain Mining3.42-0.1
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.830
Mission Ready Services0.3750.01
Decisive Dividend Corp3.740
Diamcor Mining0.310
Valens Groworks2.65-0.03
GGX Gold Corp0.1550
176503
178499
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin57587.21+4.87%
Etherium3952.42+4.66%
Dash213.07+5.10%
Litecoin200.46+6.77%
Ripple1.025+4.70%
EOS5.611+4.29%
Dogecoin0.3196+57.61%
Cardano1.84+2.97%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4471326
#108 4015 Gellatly Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$675,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
176497
Press Room
177423