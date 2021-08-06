175828
TSX sets record high in morning trading on gains by financials, industrials, energy

Canada's main stock index set record highs in Friday morning trading on gains by financials, industrials and energy sectors, while two U.S. markets also reached new peaks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 78.68 points at 20,454.16.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 110.52 points at 35,174.77. The S&P 500 index was up 2.26 points at 4,431.36, while the Nasdaq composite was down 78.58 points at 14,816.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.52 cents US compared with 80.02 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was down 66 cents at US$68.43 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up less than a penny at nearly US$4.15 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$43.10 at US$1,767.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 1.7 cents at almost US$4.37 a pound.

