177695
175007
Business  

Competition Bureau seeking info from telecom companies for Rogers-Shaw deal review

Rogers-Shaw deal probed

The Canadian Press - | Story: 342128

Canada's Competition Bureau is seeking records and information from four of Canada's telecom service providers as part of its review of a proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. by Rogers Communications Inc.

The bureau says it obtained court orders for the information from BCE Inc., Telus Corp., Xplornet Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc., the parent company of Videotron.

The companies involved are among the largest telecom service providers in the country, aside from Freedom Mobile which is owned by Shaw.

The bureau says the records and written information will help in the investigation around whether the Rogers-Shaw deal would lessen or prevent competition.

In May, Shaw shareholders overwhelmingly approved the takeover deal worth $26 billion including debt.

The bureau says it is difficult to say how much longer the investigation will take.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.4950
Metalex Ventures0.05-0.01
Russel Metals36.030.3
Copper Mountain Mining3.530.13
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.830.01
Mission Ready Services0.380.03
Decisive Dividend Corp3.750.04
Diamcor Mining0.320
Valens Groworks2.570.06
GGX Gold Corp0.150
176503
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin50742.03-0.88%
Etherium3527.09-0.42%
Dash206.09+0.42%
Litecoin179.12-0.40%
Ripple0.9159-0.54%
EOS5.226+0.17%
Dogecoin0.2512+21.84%
Cardano1.731+0.17%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4511626
#23 - 415 Commonwealth Rd
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$127,500
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
175825
Press Room
178065