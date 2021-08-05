175828
Business  

Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s as fuselage degrading

Airline grounds A350s

The Canadian Press - | Story: 342054

Qatar Airways says it has grounded 13 Airbus A350s over degradation of the plane's fuselage.

Qatar Airways made the announcement on Thursday, further escalating a monthslong dispute with the European airplane maker.

It says the aircraft will be removed “from service until such time as the root cause can be established and a satisfactory solution made available to permanently correct the underlying condition.”

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qatar Airways, based in the energy-rich Arabian Peninsula nation of the same name, is a major East-West long-haul carrier. It is one of the biggest buyers of the twin-aisle aircraft.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.4950
Metalex Ventures0.060
Russel Metals35.950.22
Copper Mountain Mining3.540.14
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.820
Mission Ready Services0.3750.03
Decisive Dividend Corp3.710
Diamcor Mining0.340.02
Valens Groworks2.560.05
GGX Gold Corp0.150
176503
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin48904.35-1.54%
Etherium3470.74+1.89%
Dash202.69-0.12%
Litecoin175.86-1.30%
Ripple0.9003-1.32%
EOS5.125-0.99%
Dogecoin0.2484+25.25%
Cardano1.714-1.10%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
175632
Real Estate
4497452
1103-75 Martin St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$765,800
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
178229