BCE profits surge in second quarter as revenues climb in rebound from COVID

Photo: The Canadian Press

BCE Inc. says its profit surged in the second quarter and revenues climbed 6.4 per cent as it added new customers a year after feeling the initial effects of COVID-19.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders amounted to $685 million or 76 cents per share, up from $237 million or 26 cents per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, net income increased 31 per cent to $751 million or 83 cents per share, compared with $573 million or 63 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenues were $5.7 billion, up from nearly $5.4 billion in the prior year quarter.

Analysts on average expected the telecom giant to report 78 cents per share in adjusted profits on $5.73 billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

BCE says it added 115,906 wireless mobile phone, retail internet and IPTV net additions, up 75 per cent from the year-ago period.

"For the last year and a half, Bell employees in every province and territory have stepped up 24/7 to keep Canadians connected, informed and supported throughout the crisis," stated CEO Mirko Bibic.

"Our team's outstanding Q2 performance announced today underscores that we're moving forward, building on Bell's 141-year legacy of service, innovation and investment like never before to deliver for all our stakeholders."