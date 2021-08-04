176231
S&P/TSX composite hits record high despite lower crude oil prices in late-morning

TSX hits record high

The financials sector helped to push Canada's main stock index to a record high despite lower crude oil prices in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.66 points at 20,400.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 263.45 points at 34,852.95. The S&P 500 index was down 16.12 points at 4,407.03, while the Nasdaq composite was down 9.24 points at 14,752.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.72 cents US compared with 79.71 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was down US$1.56 at US$69.00 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 16.5 cents at US$4.19 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$2.50 at US$1,811.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down five cents at nearly US$4.34 a pound.

