175828
177278
Business  

PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal

PepsiCo to sell Tropicana

The Canadian Press - | Story: 341796

PepsiCo will sell Tropicana and other juices to a private equity firm in exchange for pretax proceeds of $3.3 billion.

PepsiCo will have a 39% non-controlling stake in a newly formed joint venture in the deal with PAI Partners.

The company will also keep exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the portfolio of brands in its chilled direct store delivery for small-format and foodservice channels.

PepsCo Inc., based in New York, also has the option to sell certain juice businesses in Europe.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.490
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals35.410.21
Copper Mountain Mining3.51-0.1
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.82-0.01
Mission Ready Services0.3550
Decisive Dividend Corp3.62-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.2850
Valens Groworks26
GGX Gold Corp0.150
176503
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin47924.37-1.80%
Etherium3118.61-4.05%
Dash194.29-3.67%
Litecoin173.87-1.34%
Ripple0.8938-3.25%
EOS5.022+0.12%
Dogecoin0.2468+16.49%
Cardano1.681+3.07%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4508087
#1 2005 Boucherie Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$189,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
175825
Press Room
178227