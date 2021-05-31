Energy sector helps S&P/TSX composite as price of oil climbs higher

Photo: The Canadian Press

Strength in the energy sector helped boost Canada's main stock index in early trading as the price of oil climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.93 points at 19,895.11.

U.S. stock markets are closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.76 cents US compared with 82.74 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was up US$1.02 at US$67.34 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up six cents at US$3.05 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$2.30 at US$1,907.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny at US$4.66 a pound.