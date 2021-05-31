Photo: The Canadian Press

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

More bank earnings

Scotiabank will release Q2 earnings results on Tuesday. Amid talk of reopening after more than a year of pandemic lockdown measures, executives from the country's most prominent banks faced questions from analysts Thursday about what they'd do with all the cash they are sitting on.

Canopy results

Canopy Growth Corp. will release its Q4 results on Tuesday. The pot producer, along with rivals Aurora Cannabis Inc., Hexo Corp. and Tilray Inc. have indicated that they're increasingly eyeing the U.S. for expansion opportunities and many have been on an acquisition spree to prepare themselves for eventual entry into the market.

BRP AGM

BRP will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on Thursday. The maker of Ski-Doos and Sea-Doos announced in March an ambitious $300 million expansion into electric vehicles over five years as the company looks to adapt to market trends and broaden its appeal to a new set of customers.

Saputo earnings

Saputo will hold a call to discuss its Q4 results on Thursday. The Montreal-based dairy processor and cheese manufacturer said Tuesday it had completed the acquisition of Bute Island Foods and Wisconsin Specialty Protein, boosting its non-dairy cheese and value-added ingredients holdings.

May jobs numbers

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey for May. The agency previously reported that Canada's labour market lost 207,000 jobs in April as a spike in COVID-19 variant cases led to renewed public health restrictions and raised concerns about longer-term economic consequences from the pandemic.