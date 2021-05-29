Flair Airlines beefs up schedule

Photo: Twitter

Flair Airlines, which was born in Kelowna but is now based in Edmonton, has expanded its schedule with flights to domestic destinations that are on sale now until March 2022.

The airline announced Friday that it will have its biggest winter schedule thanks to 24 routes and more than 650,000 seats available. The airline has ordered 13 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to join its fleet over the next year and a half.

“We understand how keen Canadians are to travel again, and our winter schedule will provide affordable air travel options to help connect the many families and friends who have been apart for the past year,” Flair chief commercial officer Garth Lund said in a press release.

“With fares available from as low as $19 and new aircraft joining the fleet, Flair will continue its expansion into the winter season.”

Flair flies non-stop to three destinations out of Kelowna International Airport: Edmonton, Toronto and Ottawa.