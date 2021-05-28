173626
168725
Business  

Canada Post says 950,000 customers potentially exposed to supplier data breach

Canada Post data breach

The Canadian Press - | Story: 335315

Canada Post says more than 950,000 customers were potentially exposed in a data breach attack on one of its suppliers.

The Crown agency says it was informed by Commport Communications earlier this month that the manifest data held in their systems was compromised by a malware attack.

The attack affected shipping manifests for 44 of Canada Post's large business customers and included information related to nearly one million receiving customers.

Canada Post says, that after a detailed forensic investigation, there was no evidence that any financial information was breached between July 2016 and March 2019.

It says 97 per cent of the affected records contained the name and address of the receiving customer, while the rest contained an email address and/or phone number.

Commport also notified Innovapost, Canada Post's IT subsidiary last November of a potential ransomware issue, but said there was no evidence that customer data had been compromised.

External cybersecurity experts have been hired to investigate and take action while the Office of the Privacy Commissioner has been notified.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.57-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0650
Russel Metals33.03-0.38
Copper Mountain Mining4.340.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper1.180.07
Mission Ready Services0.57-0.07
Decisive Dividend Corp3.26-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.170.02
Valens Groworks3.450.25
GGX Gold Corp0.120.02
169553
173210
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin42629.49-7.95%
Etherium2936.46-10.96%
Dash217.92-11.21%
Litecoin212.81-8.67%
Ripple1.057-9.74%
EOS7.2-14.80%
Dogecoin0.3419-5.01%
Cardano1.823-8.71%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
174340
Real Estate
4462763
411 -3229 SKYVIEW LANE
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$315,000
more details
172970
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
174664
Press Room
173927
172934