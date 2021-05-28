172626
169547
Business  

Tech sector helps boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also climb

Tech sector pushes TSX up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 335276

Gains in the technology sector helped Canada's main stock index continue to climb higher into record territory as it posted a triple-digit gain in early trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 103.17 points at 19,877.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 155.92 points at 34,620.56. The S&P 500 index was up 11.76 points at 4,212.64, while the Nasdaq composite was up 44.57 points at 13,780.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.65 cents US compared with 82.83 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up 44 cents at US$67.29 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up six cents at US$3.02 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,898.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents at US$4.62 a pound.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.57-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0650
Russel Metals33.14-0.27
Copper Mountain Mining4.320
QuestEx Gold & Copper11
Mission Ready Services0.59-0.05
Decisive Dividend Corp3.30.03
Diamcor Mining0.150
Valens Groworks3.20
GGX Gold Corp0.1050
169553
174631
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin44300.03-4.35%
Etherium3083.69-6.50%
Dash223.49-8.94%
Litecoin216.18-7.22%
Ripple1.092-6.75%
EOS7.589-10.20%
Dogecoin0.3451-4.17%
Cardano1.876-6.06%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4449482
14419 Downton Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,900
more details
174697
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
173843
172929