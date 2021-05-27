173858
169547
Business  

CRTC reverts wholesale internet rates to 2016 levels

Big win for telecom giants

The Canadian Press - | Story: 335200

In a victory for Canada's large internet and phone companies, Canada's telecommunications regulator has reversed a 2019 decision to drop wholesale internet rates.

The CRTC says it made errors when it ordered major phone and cable companies to slash their wholesale internet rates in 2019.

The commission says most of the temporary wholesale rates set in 2016 remain in effect, except for a mark up charged by phone companies

The ruling follows years of regulatory filings and political lobbying by Canada's internet companies, who are divided between the buyers and sellers of wholesale capacity on the country's internet networks.

TekSavvy, Distributel and other independent internet providers say they've been overcharged for years — a position that was supported by the CRTC's decision in 2019.

Bell, Rogers and other regional phone and cable companies defend the rates they've charged since 2016 and say the CRTC's 2019 rates would have them selling at a loss.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.58-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.0650
Russel Metals33.410.33
Copper Mountain Mining4.320.25
QuestEx Gold & Copper1.110.02
Mission Ready Services0.640.17
Decisive Dividend Corp3.290.12
Diamcor Mining0.150
Valens Groworks3.20.05
GGX Gold Corp0.105-0.01
169553
172935
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin46158.78-2.79%
Etherium3282.76-5.95%
Dash243.44-5.91%
Litecoin231.39-3.82%
Ripple1.162-6.67%
EOS8.424+7.75%
Dogecoin0.367-4.93%
Cardano1.97-8.84%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4457023
306-987 KLO Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$275,000
more details
172933
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
174684
Press Room
173927
173469