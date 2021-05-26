S&P/TSX composite posts triple-digit advance in broad rally, U.S. markets also rise

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance on a broad-based rally while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 155.12 points at 19,719.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 46.03 points at 34,358.49. The S&P 500 index was up 7.82 points at 4,195.95, while the Nasdaq composite was up 73.10 points at 13,730.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.56 cents US compared with 82.94 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was down eight cents at US$65.99 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.99 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$4.80 at US$1,902.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$4.53 a pound.