173626
170873
Business  

Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut carbon emissions

Ordered to cut emissions

The Canadian Press - | Story: 335041

A Dutch court has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activist groups.

The ruling Wednesday by The Hague District Court could set a precedent for similar cases against polluting multinationals around the world.

The court ruled that the Anglo-Dutch energy giant has a duty of care to reduce emissions and that its current reduction plans are not concrete enough.

Shell can appeal the ruling.

The court said in an English language summary of its ruling that Shell is not currently in breach of its obligation to reduce emissions as the environmental groups argued because the parent company is tightening its emissions policy.

However, it added that the policy “is not concrete, has many caveats and is based on monitoring social developments rather than the company’s own responsibility for achieving a CO2 reduction.”

“Therefore, the court has ordered RDS to reduce the emissions of the Shell group, its suppliers and its customers by net 45%, as compared to 2019 levels, by the end of 2030, through the corporate policy of the Shell group.”

A group of seven environmental and human rights organizations and some 1,700 Dutch citizens filed the case in 2018, calling on the court to order Shell to cut emissions in line with the global goals set out in the Paris climate agreement. That equates to Shell cutting emissions 45% by 2030.

The case in the Netherlands is the latest in a string of legal challenges filed around the world by climate activists seeking action to rein in emissions, but it is believed to be the first targeting a multinational company.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.590
Metalex Ventures0.0650
Russel Metals32.990.02
Copper Mountain Mining4.110.18
QuestEx Gold & Copper1.090.03
Mission Ready Services0.460
Decisive Dividend Corp3.220.02
Diamcor Mining0.140.02
Valens Groworks3.08-0.55
GGX Gold Corp0.1150.01
169553
172930
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin46516.59+0.12%
Etherium3265.15-0.36%
Dash247.75+4.87%
Litecoin232.26+4.49%
Ripple1.188+1.71%
EOS7.391+7.21%
Dogecoin0.3833+2.68%
Cardano2.081+10.69%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
172935
Real Estate
4457344
1209 BERGAMOT
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$939,900
more details
172928
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
173843
172929