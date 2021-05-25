BC restaurants eager to resume dine-in service as 'circuit breaker' ends

Photo: Glacier Media

Restaurants that have been subsisting on takeout and patio revenues after indoor dining was closed under COVID circuit-breaker restrictions six weeks ago are ready to reopen today, an industry leader says.

“We’ve told the industry that and our guidance is if you do open today to revert back to the protocols we had in place before, which was six people at a table [from the same household] and distancing guidelines,” said Ian Tostenson, president of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association.

“It’s important that we be cautious here, not to go open and go crazy, but open and wait for the premier to give us the next signal,” said Tostenson. Provincial health orders restricting indoor dining, adult group fitness classes, faith gatherings and travel outside of three zones in the province expired at midnight Monday.

The restaurant industry is looking for the green light today on exactly how to open, clarifiation on how many people to a table and whether they must be household contacts or safe contacts, and a plan for how fast restaurants might ramp up to full capacity for indoor and outdoor dining.

“I think it’s going to take a while to do that, but I think those are the three priorities,” said Tostenson.

Restaurants will need time to restock food and liquor, and hire and retrain staff since many have left the industry, said Tostenson. “We are going to be faced with a shortage of labour both in the front of the house and the back of the house, so that’s going to take a while to sort that out.” Some restaurants may choose to curtail hours or limit menu items as they ramp up staffing, he said.

“So it’s going take us a while to get back, but we will get back, but it is going to be a gradual climb,” said Tostenson.

Mike Gonzalez, owner of The Old Spaghetti Factory in Victoria is advertising “hiring in all positions” for his 400-seat restaurant. For now, he figures he needs to hire and rehire 20 to 30 people.

The restaurant has, in the past, hired a lot of students. Some part- and full-time employees had to be laid off. Many university students returned to their home towns for online classes, said Gonzalez. Some employees have gone to the construction industry, which is booming, he said.

The biggest hope now, said Gonzalez, is that “there isn’t another circuit breaker.”