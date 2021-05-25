172624
Energy and tech sectors help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also rise

Gains in the energy and technology sectors helped Canada's main stock index post a triple-digit advance in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 143.04 points at 19,670.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 98.54 points at 34,492.52. The S&P 500 index was up 11.81 points at 4,208.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 63.96 points at 13,725.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.90 cents US compared with 82.91 cents US on Friday.

The July crude oil contract was up 10 cents at US$66.15 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.98 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$3.90 at US$1,880.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$4.50 a pound.

