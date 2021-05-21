CN and KCS reach merger deal while CP Rail still seeks regulatory OK as backup

Photo: The Canadian Press In this Nov. 5, 2004 file photo, the logo of Kansas City Southern is down on a restored 1954 Kansas City Southern passenger locomotive at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Norman Ng/The Kansas City Star via AP

Kansas City Southern has formally backed a merger offer from Canadian National Railway Co. but Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says will still seek regulatory approval for its rival offer in case the CN deal is unable to proceed.

The agreement between CN Rail and the U.S. railways was unanimously approved by each company's board of directors. It comes a day after CP Rail said it wouldn't increase its offer for KCS.

Each KCS shareholder would receive US$352 per share, implying an enterprise value of US$33.6 billion including about US$3.8 billion of KCS debt. CN will also fund the US$700-million break fee owed to CP Rail, and will pay US$1 billion to KCS if its voting trust isn't approved by the U.S. regulator.

CN will pay US$200 in cash and 1.129 shares of CN common stock for each KCS share, with the U.S. railway's stockholders expected to own 12.6 per cent of the combined company.

KCS preferred shareholders will receive US$37.50 in cash for each preferred share.

“We are thrilled that KCS has agreed to combine with CN to create the premier railway for the 21st century," stated CN Rail CEO JJ Ruest.

"I am confident that together with KCS’ experienced and talented team, we will meaningfully connect the continent — enhancing competition, offering more choice for customers, and driving environmental stewardship and shareholder value."

KCS chief executive Patrick Ottensmeyer said the combination will provide customers the best value for their transportation dollar and increase competition among Class 1 railroads.

"As a larger continental enterprise with complementary routes and an enhanced platform for revenue growth, capital investment, and job creation, we will be positioned to deliver on the transaction’s powerful synergies which will create new growth opportunities for our customers, employees, labour partners, communities and shareholders," he added in the news release.

The CN-KCS railway will service Canada, the United States and Mexico, helping to realize the benefits of the USMCA trade deal, the companies said.

CN estimates the combination will result in about US$1 billion in EBITDA synergies annually, mainly from additional revenue opportunities and add to CN earnings in the first full year of operation.

Montreal-based CN will pay for the deal with cash on hand and about US$19 billion of new debt, raising CN Rail's outstanding debt to about US$33 billion.

The agreement requires approval from KCS shareholders as well as regulatory approval from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, the Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) and Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) in Mexico.

CN's voting trust is expected to close later this year if it secures approval from the STB. At that point KCS shareholders would receive their payments while CN awaits final regulatory approval for the merger, expected in the second half of 2022.

CN described the voting trust on Friday as "plain vanilla," but CP Rail has argued that it doesn't believe the U.S. regulator will approve the trust.

In a letter to the STB, Calgary-based CP Rail says it intends to proceed with its application seeking authority to acquire KCS, despite being rebuffed by the U.S. railway's board earlier this month.

CP says doing so will mean that, if CN's deal to acquire Kansas City Southern is terminated or if CN is unable to acquire control, CP will then be ready to go forward with its offer without undue delay.

CP told the regulator that it decided to proceed with its filing for a variety of reasons, including that CN's proposed use of a voting trust would not be consistent with the public interest.

KCS called off a deal with CP on May 13 after determining that CN's offer was superior.

"The decision of KCS's board of directors to designate CN's offer a 'superior proposal' reflects the extreme price CN has offered KCS in order to extinguish CP's proposed transaction, coupled with CN's undertaking to attempt to absolve KCS and its shareholders of the regulatory risks associated with CN's proposed acquisition through the use of a voting trust," it stated in the letter.

CP chief executive Keith Creel has said that several recent events, including the U.S. Department of Justice's opposition and the Surface Transportation Board's decision that stricter merger rules will be used to evaluate CN's voting trust, are enough for KCS to no longer consider CN's bid to be superior.