More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Calgary and Vancouver

WestJet employees unionize

The Canadian Press - | Story: 334636

More than 500 WestJet employees in Vancouver and Calgary announced this morning they have unionized.

The airport agents, which include baggage handlers, at Calgary and Vancouver's international airports will be represented by Unifor.

The 531 WestJet workers join more than 7,000 other unionized airline workers with Unifor under carriers like Air Canada and Air Canada Jazz.

Unifor Organizing Director Kellie Scanlan said conversations with WestJet workers had been going on prior to the pandemic, and moved online after COVID-19 hit.

The union said workplace organization has been part of the successful lobbying effort for financial support for the airline industry from the federal government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unifor is one of Canada's largest private sector unions and represents more than 300,000 workers across the country.

