Canada Energy Regulator gives OK to Hydro-Quebec transmission line

Photo: The Canadian Press A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal.

Hydro-Quebec says the Canada Energy Regulator has issued the permit authorizing the construction and operation of the Appalaches–Maine Interconnection line.

The new power transmission line will connect to the New England Clean Energy Connect and carry 1,200 megawatts of Quebec hydroelectricity to New England.

The company says the project now has all the permits required for construction, from Saint-Adrien-d'Irlande in Quebec to Lewiston in Maine.

Work in Maine on the New England Clean Energy Connect began in February.

Hydro Quebec says work on the Appalaches–Maine Interconnection will begin in the coming weeks.

Commissioning of the project is expected in 2023.