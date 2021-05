Photo: The Canadian Press People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store in a shopping mall in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in April was up 3.4 per cent compared with a year ago when prices plunged due to the pandemic.

The agency says the annual pace of inflation was up from a 2.2 per cent year-over-year increase in the index in March.

More coming.