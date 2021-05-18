Loonie trades for 83 cents US, S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading

Photo: The Canadian Press A man watches the financial numbers on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district.

The loonie rose to 83 cents US, while gains in the technology sector helped Canada's main stock index climb higher in late morning trading.

The Canadian dollar traded for 83.00 cents US compared with 82.77 cents US on Monday.

The gain in the loonie came as the S&P/TSX composite index gained 30.32 points at 19,504.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.34 points at 34,327.79. The S&P 500 index was up 0.64 of a point at 4,163.93, while the Nasdaq composite was up 94.78 points at 13,473.83.

The July crude oil contract was down 32 cents at US$65.96 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$3.03 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was unchanged at US$1867.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$4.73 a pound.