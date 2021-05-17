173800
Canadian actors' union calls for end to impasse over Bill C-10

Actors want Bill C-10 work

The Canadian Press

A union representing Canada's on-screen actors is calling for federal politicians to finish work on Bill C-10, which updates the Broadcasting Act.

David Sparrow, the national president of the ACTRA union which represents English-language performers, says there's no time to wait for legislative changes to strengthen the domestic industry.

ACTRA says Canada's domestic creative industries and the jobs they support may be lost if the Broadcasting Act doesn't apply to global platforms that compete with domestic TV producers.

Its call for prompt action comes as a clause-by-clause review of Bill C-10 is stalled by a standoff between backbench MPs on the Heritage committee.

Conservative Party MPs have demanded more assurances that Bill C-10 doesn't endanger the freedom of individuals who upload content to Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and other global platforms.

The committee resumes its hearings this afternoon with a new round of questions for University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist and other experts in Canada's broadcasting legislation.

