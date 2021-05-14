North American stock markets up in early trading, loonie rises against U.S. dollar

Photo: The Canadian Press

Gains in the energy and financial sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 79.42 points at 19,215.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 184.84 points at 34,206.29. The S&P 500 index was up 32.43 points at 4,144.93, while the Nasdaq composite was up 143.58 points at 13,268.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.66 cents US compared with 82.30 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was up US$1.00 at US$64.82 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.98 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$14.90 at US$1,838.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents at IS$4.67 a pound.