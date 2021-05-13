172623
Canada Goose reports $2.9M Q4 profit, revenue up more than 30%

The Canadian Press

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $2.9 million, up from $2.5 million a year ago, as its revenue rose more than 30 per cent.

CEO Dani Reiss says Canada Goose has shifted from recovery to growth beyond pre-pandemic levels.

The luxury parka maker says its profit amounted to three cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 28, up from two cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue in what was the fourth quarter of its 2021 financial year totalled $208.8 million, up from $140.9 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose says it earned a penny per share for the quarter compared with a loss of 12 cents per share in the year-ago period.

In its outlook, Canada Goose says it expects total revenue for its 2022 financial year to top $1 billion.

