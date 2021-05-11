173478
North American stock markets fall in early trading, price of oil down

Oil, markets fall

The Canadian Press - | Story: 333587

Canada's main stock index fell more than 100 points in early trading in a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also gave up ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 168.93 points at 19,192.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 392.49 points at 34,350.33. The S&P 500 index was down 55.72 points at 4,132.71, while the Nasdaq composite was down 232.62 points at 13,169.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.60 cents US compared with 82.68 cents US on Monday.

The June crude oil contract was down US$1.16 at US$63.76 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$18.70 at US$1,818.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up a penny at US$4.73 a pound.

