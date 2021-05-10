172623
S&P/TSX composite up in early trading as loonie also climbs higher

Markets, loonie climb

The Canadian Press - | Story: 333463

Gains in the base metals sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in early trading, while the loonie rose against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.49 points at 19,509.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 203.51 points at 34,981.27. The S&P 500 index was down 5.63 points at 4,226.97, while the Nasdaq composite was down 131.78 points at 13,620.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.70 cents US compared with 82.26 cents US on Friday.

The June crude oil contract was up 52 cents at US$65.42 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$10.20 at US$1,841.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up six cents at US$4.81 a pound.

