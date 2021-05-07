173590
Big Three's average monthly wireless bills down, but some fees on the rise

Average wireless bills down

Quarterly reports from Rogers, Bell Canada and Telus show their average monthly billing per mobile phone user was down in early 2021 compared with last year's first quarter.

Each of the Big Three got less from roaming fees because fewer customers are travelling during the pandemic.

They also got less from overage fees as more customers switched to wireless plans with unlimited amounts of data each month.

As a result, the average bill per user at Bell slipped 3.4 per cent from last year to $70.34, the Telus average monthly bill fell 4.4 per cent to $68.79 per user and the Rogers average fell 4.6 per cent to $62.13 per user.

Bell's chief executive told shareholders last week that it had raised some add-on fees for mobile customers in line with the market rates charged by its competitors.

The total amount collected from these add-on fees, which typically include things like restoring service after suspension for lack of payment, wasn't immediately available.

