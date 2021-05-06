173327
173130
Business  

Loonie climbs higher, S&P/TSX composite edges lower in early trading

Loonie climbs, TSX dips

The Canadian Press - | Story: 333133

The loonie approached 82 cents US as it climbed higher against the U.S. dollar, while Canada's main stock index edged lower in early trading, weighed down by losses in the health care sector.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.82 cents US compared with 81.49 cents US on Wednesday.

The rise in the loonie came as the S&P/TSX composite index fell 3.64 points at 19,307.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.71 points at 34,260.05. The S&P 500 index was down 7.69 points at 4,159.90, while the Nasdaq composite was down 76.41 points at 13,506.02.

The June crude contract was down 10 cents at US$65.53 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.93 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$8.60 at US$1,792.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up six cents at US$4.59 a pound.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.85-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.075-0
Russel Metals31.180.64
Copper Mountain Mining4.26-0.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper1.080.02
Mission Ready Services0.57-0.03
Decisive Dividend Corp3.180.09
Diamcor Mining0.110
Valens Groworks3.695-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.120
169553
172849
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin69813.34-0.74%
Etherium4348.15+0.75%
Dash506.15+4.03%
Litecoin425.09-2.78%
Ripple2.044+3.39%
EOS.IO12.41+15.66%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
172360
Real Estate
4440210
306-2120 Shannon Ridge Dr
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$500,000
more details
172933
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
169643
Press Room
172721