172623
171205
Business  

Peloton recalls treadmills after child dies, 29 others injured

Peloton recalls treadmills

The Canadian Press - | Story: 333001

Peloton is recalling its treadmills after one child died and 29 other children suffered from cuts, broken bones and other injuries from being pulled under the rear of the treadmill.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday that Peloton received 72 reports of adults, kids, pets or other items, such as exercise balls, being pulled under the treadmill.

The recall comes after the safety commission warned last month that people with children or pets to immediately stop using Peloton treadmills and posted a video on YouTube of a child being pulled under the treadmill.

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes, but it introduced the treadmill about three years ago and now calls it the Tread+. It costs more than $4,200.

Those who own the treadmill can get a full refund from Peloton by Nov. 6, 2022.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.860
Metalex Ventures0.080
Russel Metals29.520.78
Copper Mountain Mining4.250.32
QuestEx Gold & Copper1.05-0.03
Mission Ready Services0.63-0.01
Decisive Dividend Corp3.13-0.02
Diamcor Mining0.11-0.01
Valens Groworks3.670.05
GGX Gold Corp0.120
169553
173474
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin70469.24+7.48%
Etherium4183.69+4.81%
Dash503.29+12.28%
Litecoin432.12+13.94%
Ripple1.921+12.67%
EOS.IO10.1+27.90%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
171983
Real Estate
4440175
#145 1045 Sutherland Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$329,900
more details
172928
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
173476
172934