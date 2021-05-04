172623
171205
Business  

April vehicle sales up 254 per cent from last year's pandemic low

Auto sales leap 254%

The Canadian Press - | Story: 332880

Canadian auto sales in April were up 254 per cent compared with the same month last year, when sales plunged due to lockdowns in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to estimates compiled by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, Canadian auto sales totalled 162,455 units last month, up from just 45,833 units in April 2020.

DesRosiers says April 2020 marked the low point of last year's Canadian auto sales, so it's not surprising that April 2021 showed a big rebound.

However, it noted that last month's seasonally adjusted rate of sales slipped to 1.66 million vehicles — which was lower than the 1.91 million vehicles reported in March.

The firm says the Canadian automotive market continues to be affected by disruptions in the supply of microchips used in vehicles.

DesRosiers also says sales during the seasonally busy month of May will warrant close attention as vaccination drives ramp up and microchip shortages persist.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.86-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.075-0.02
Russel Metals28.560.2
Copper Mountain Mining3.82-0.14
QuestEx Gold & Copper11
Mission Ready Services0.64-0.03
Decisive Dividend Corp3.18-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.110
Valens Groworks3.59-0.07
GGX Gold Corp0.130.01
169553
173481
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin66748.04-5.00%
Etherium4078.56-3.24%
Dash433.14+3.28%
Litecoin375.84+3.92%
Ripple1.72-10.23%
EOS.IO8.063-3.70%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
173481
Real Estate
4441077
#15 200 Gerstmar Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$309,900
more details
173184
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
172933
Press Room
172721