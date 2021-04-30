173394
169777
Business  

Canada Post losses increase fivefold in 2020 due to COVID, despite increased parcels

Huge losses at Canada Post

The Canadian Press - | Story: 332621

COVID-19 contributed to Canada Post losses last year as the Crown corporation lost $779 million before tax, a fivefold increase from 2019, even as it faces record parcel volumes.

Costs related to COVID are estimated to be $292 million, mainly from special leaves for high-risk employees, those providing child and elder care and increased overtime, as well as the impact of higher parcel volumes.

Canada Post says transaction mail revenues declined by $230 million and direct marketing revenues dropped $257 million from 2019 as mailings were cancelled or delayed as marketers turned to digital alternatives.

The net impact of COVID on revenues was $194 million when factoring in the 25 per cent growth in parcels revenue to $699 million. About two-thirds of that increase is attributable to COVID-19 as total volumes increased 21 per cent to 69 million pieces.

Canada Post says its busiest day for parcel delivery was Dec. 21 when 2.4 million items were handled and it experienced 181 consecutive days of delivering at least one million parcels as more Canadians shopped online.

There was an acceleration in the decline of traditional mail as volumes of letters, bills and statements decreased 10.5 per cent to 286 million while revenue was down 8.9 per cent. About $146 million of the $230-million decrease is estimated to be tied to the pandemic.

The Canada Post Group of Companies — which includes Canada Post, Purolator, SCI Group Inc. and Innovapost Inc. — lost $626 million before tax, compared with a loss of $23 million in 2019.

The Purolator segment earned a $176-million profit, up 15.4 per cent from $152 million.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.9-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.090
Russel Metals28.18-0.24
Copper Mountain Mining4.1-0.15
QuestEx Gold & Copper1.17-0.01
Mission Ready Services0.70.04
Decisive Dividend Corp3.190.08
Diamcor Mining0.1150
Valens Groworks3.540.07
GGX Gold Corp0.1150.01
169553
171062
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin71423.99+0.34%
Etherium3407.4-0.36%
Dash403.33+2.26%
Litecoin335.98+0.25%
Ripple1.966+0.10%
EOS.IO8.014+0.81%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4438527
#9 545 Rosemead Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,000
more details
170292
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
172747
Press Room
171973
171675