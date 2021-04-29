172212
Loonie tops 81 cents US as price of oil climbs

Loonie, markets climb

The loonie rose to top 81 cents US in early trading as Canada's main stock index also climbed higher amid strength in the energy sector, boosted by a rise in the price of oil.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.34 cents US compared with 80.93 cents US on Wednesday.

The strength in the currency came as the S&P/TSX composite index rose 45.36 points to 19,402.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 137.52 points at 33,957.90. The S&P 500 index was up 29.76 points at 4,212.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 125.42 points at 14,176.45.

The June crude contract was up US$1.47 at US$65.33 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$7.00 at US$1,766.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$4.53 a pound.

