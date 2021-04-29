Loonie tops 81 cents US as price of oil climbs

Photo: The Canadian Press

The loonie rose to top 81 cents US in early trading as Canada's main stock index also climbed higher amid strength in the energy sector, boosted by a rise in the price of oil.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.34 cents US compared with 80.93 cents US on Wednesday.

The strength in the currency came as the S&P/TSX composite index rose 45.36 points to 19,402.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 137.52 points at 33,957.90. The S&P 500 index was up 29.76 points at 4,212.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 125.42 points at 14,176.45.

The June crude contract was up US$1.47 at US$65.33 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$7.00 at US$1,766.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$4.53 a pound.