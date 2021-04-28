Statistics Canada says retail sales up 4.8 per cent in February

Photo: The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 4.8 per cent to $55.1 billion in February, led by gains at motor-vehicle and parts dealers and gas stations.

The agency says the overall increase came as core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and motor-vehicle and parts dealers — climbed 3.8 per cent in February, the first increase in three months.

Statistics Canada also said that its preliminary estimate for March suggested a gain of 2.3 per cent for the month, but cautioned the figure would be revised.

Sales at motor-vehicle and parts dealers rose 5.0 per cent in February, boosted by a 5.6 per cent increase at new car dealers and a 9.2 per cent increase at automotive parts, accessories and tire stores.

Boosting core retail sales was a 6.1 per cent gain at general merchandise stores and a 23.7 per cent jump at clothing and clothing accessories stores, the first gain for the category since September 2020.

In volume terms, overall retail sales rose 4.3 per cent in February.