CN Police issue warning in light of 2020 railway accident stats

Stay off private property and look before you cross.

Those are two of several safety messages being delivered in light of new stats from 2020 involving railroad accidents.

In North America last year, more than 2,200 people either suffered serious injuries or died from more than 3,400 train collisions, prompting CN Police to issue warnings about the risks of trespassing on railways.

“Safety is a core value at CN and we want to take every opportunity to raise awareness on safe behaviour around rail,” says Const. Peter M. Talvio of the Pacific Division, adding the only safe (and legal) way to cross train tracks is at a designated railway crossing.

“It is our job to make sure that everyone knows that trespassing is not only illegal, it can be fatal.”

CN Police remind the public it's illegal to trespass on railway yards, train tracks, tunnels and bridges.

If caught, trespassers could receive a violation ticket of up to $115, but also face possible criminal charges and a larger fine of up to $50,000.