Cirque du Soleil plans reopening of shows after shutting down due to the pandemic

Photo: The Canadian Press Performers rehearse the 'swing to swing' part of the show before a dress rehearsal for the Toronto opening of Cirque du Soleil's latest creation 'Luzia' on July 27, 2016. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group says it is resuming shows after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group says it is resuming shows after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

The company says "O" at the Bellagio and Mystere at Treasure Island will reopen this summer in Las Vegas.

The group's touring show division will present Kooza in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, starting in November, while Luzia will reopen at London's Royal Albert Hall in January 2022.

The company also says its affiliate show Blue Man Group will return to the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas this summer.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group cancelled its shows last year and cut nearly 3,500 employees due to the pandemic.

It was sold to a group of its creditors led by Catalyst Capital Group late last year after it was forced to file for creditor protection.