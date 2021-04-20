Quesnel sawmill will be restarted under new ownership

Photo: Contributed

A sawmill in Quesnel that had been permanently shut down is being restarted under a new owner.

Last year, the C&C wood Products sawmill in Quesnel was shut down, putting more than 100 people out of work.

Quesnel has been hard hit by regional sawmill closures and production curtailments in recent years. In 2019, Tolko Industries permanently closed its Quest sawmill, which had employed 150 workers.

The C&C mill will restart under a new owner, Kandola Forest Products, at the end of this month, the company said in a press release.

Kandola will use lumber to make engineered wood products, interior wall paneling and shiplap, and mass timber glulam products.

“With the reopening, (Kandola) will be bringing back about 90 local, high-paying, full-time jobs to Quesnel by the end of 2021,” the company said in its release.

“We are confident that we will restore the sawmill as a successful, stable, long-term employer and operator in the City of Quesnel, given the thoughtful and thorough due diligence we undertook in considering our purchase,” said Kandola president Neal Kandola.

“Over the coming years, we will be exploring further investments that will increase our employment numbers to greater than previous peak numbers.”

Kandola Forest Products is a family business owned by Paul Kandola and led by his son, Neal.