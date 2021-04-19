North American stock markets down in early trading to start the week

Photo: The Canadian Press

Losses in the technology and energy sectors weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early trading as Canada's main stock index edged lower in early trading and U.S. stock markets stepped back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.85 points at 19,344.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 111.87 points at 34,088.80. The S&P 500 index was down 6.37 points at 4,179.10, while the Nasdaq composite was down 44.68 points at 14,007.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.04 cents US compared with 79.98 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was down three cents at US$63.16 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.72 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$9.60 at US$1,770.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 10 cents at US$4.26 a pound.