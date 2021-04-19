Nutrien CEO Chuck Magro steps down in Saskatchewan

Photo: The Canadian Press

Nutrien Ltd. says chief executive Chuck Magro is stepping down and will be succeeded by Mayo Schmidt, the company's chair.

The fertilizer company says Magro is leaving to pursue new opportunities, effective immediately.

Schmidt joined the Viterra board as a director in 2012 and has been chair since May 2019.

He is a former chief executive of grain handling company Viterra Inc. and power utility Hydro One Ltd.

Schmidt will be replaced as the chair of Nutrien's board of directors by former TC Energy chief executive Russ Girling.

Nutrien says with Magro’s resignation from its board, the board has decided to reduce the number of directors to 11 from 12.