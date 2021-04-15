North American stock markets up in early trading, loonie climbs higher

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in early trading as the technology and base metals sectors helped lead the way and U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 123.95 points at 19,295.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 221.71 points at 33,952.60. The S&P 500 index was up 29.20 points at 4,153.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 142.25 points at 14,000.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.96 cents US compared with 79.79 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude oil contract was down 23 cents at US$62.92 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.60 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$14.30 at US$1,750.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.20 a pound.