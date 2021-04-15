Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.6 per cent in February

Photo: The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell in February as the auto sector faced a shortage of microchips that forced some assembly plants to ramp down production or shut down.

The agency says manufacturing sales fell 1.6 per cent to $55.4 billion in February on lower sales of transportation equipment, offset in part by higher sales in the petroleum and coal product, chemical, and wood product industries.

Sales for the transportation equipment sector fell 11.4 per cent in the month as motor vehicle sales dropped 14.5 per cent and motor vehicle parts sales fell 10.9 per cent.

The plastics and rubber products group lost 8.7 per cent due in part to lower demand for plastic products from the auto industry.

Sales in the petroleum and coal product industry climbed 6.5 per cent in February to reach their highest level since February 2020.

In constant dollars, manufacturing sales fell 4.0 per cent as higher prices partially offset a lower volume of goods sold in February.