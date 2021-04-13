170834
172285
Business  

Business support for COVID restrictions down from last fall

Business support wanes

The Canadian Press - | Story: 330777

Support for pandemic-related restrictions has fallen among business executives since last fall, according to a Modus Research report issued today.

Modus says support for tighter restraints dropped to 38 per cent of executives surveyed in March, down from 54 per cent last fall when the pandemic was beginning its second wave.

In contrast, support for looser rules rose to 39 per cent in March, up from 26 per cent in October.

The Modus findings are based on a representative sample of more than 900 managers and executives in Canada.

It says there were significant regional differences in its sample.

Alberta had the highest support for easing restraints (55 per cent) while Ontario had the most support for tighter controls (44 per cent).

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.850
Metalex Ventures0.090.01
Russel Metals27.01-0.4
Copper Mountain Mining3.05-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper1.040.01
Mission Ready Services0.670
Decisive Dividend Corp3.150
Diamcor Mining0.120
Valens Groworks2.45-0.05
GGX Gold Corp0.150
169553
172298
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin79147.4+5.15%
Etherium2797.73+4.06%
Dash361.47+2.32%
Litecoin336.38+9.21%
Ripple2.149+16.48%
EOS.IO9.11+11.67%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
171062
Real Estate
4421474
#1303 3833 Brown Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$365,000
more details
171093
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
171669
Press Room
171684