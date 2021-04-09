BC forest industry generates $13 billion, employs 100,000

Photo: Castanet Staff

A new economic impact study by the BC Council of Forest Industries finds the industry generated over $13 billion in GDP in 2019.

The study also found the forest industry supported more than 100,000 jobs, and generated nearly $8.5 billion in wages, salaries, and benefits.

As well, the industry contributed more than $4 billion in government revenue.

“This study demonstrates again that B.C.’s forest products sector is an important part of the provincial economy, putting paycheques in people’s pockets, helping small businesses pay their bills and supporting a good quality of life for British Columbians,” said Susan Yurkovich, president of the council.

The study found one in 25 of all jobs in B.C. are in the forest sector, and are most concentrated in the Cariboo, where they represent 14% of all jobs.

Additionally, the study found that between 2009 and 2019, forest industry companies invested about $14 billion in B.C. operations.

“B.C.’s forest industry is, and will continue to, provide opportunities and benefits for British Columbians for decades to come,” said Katrine Conroy, B.C.’s Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations.

Over 5,300 Indigenous people are directly employed in the industry, more than any other resource sector, and Indigenous communities are key partners in business and stewardship.

In addition to jobs directly tied to forestry, thousands of B.C. companies supply goods and services to the forest industry.

The study found that other businesses across B.C. – from restaurants to corner stores – also rely on a healthy forest sector as workers spend in their local communities.

“Kamloops has been, and continues to be, a hub for regional forestry operations. From equipment supply to pulp manufacturing, forestry is a significant contributor to our GDP and provides millions of dollars annually to support Kamloops families,” said Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian.

“Prince George and other communities across the Cariboo have long recognized just how important the forest industry is to our economy. This industry provides jobs throughout its operations, and it supports many local businesses who rely on the forest sector for their economic prosperity,” added prince George Mayor Lyn Hall.