171751
172085
Business  

Canada posts trade surplus for second consecutive month in February

Canada posts trade surplus

The Canadian Press - | Story: 330219

Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade surplus for a second consecutive month in February, the first time that's happened since late 2016.

The agency says the trade surplus for the month was $1 billion, down from a revised surplus of $1.2 billion in January.

The result came as total exports fell 2.7 per cent to $49.9 billion in February, after climbing 8.2 per cent in January.

The decrease came as exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products, motor vehicles and parts, and aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts fell.

On the other side of the equation, total imports dropped 2.4 per cent in February to $48.8 billion, their lowest level since August 2020.

In real or volume terms, total exports fell 3.8 per cent, while imports dropped 3.5 per cent.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.880
Metalex Ventures0.090
Russel Metals26.54-0.37
Copper Mountain Mining3.2-0.08
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.9-0.03
Mission Ready Services0.70
Decisive Dividend Corp2.850.04
Diamcor Mining0.105-0.01
Valens Groworks2.85-0.04
GGX Gold Corp0.16-0.01
169553
166843
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin70847.82-2.32%
Etherium2497.22-5.44%
Dash317.61-8.54%
Litecoin276.75-6.94%
Ripple1.154-14.71%
EOS.IO7.439-10.78%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
171228
Real Estate
4425784
2354 Rojem Rd
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$895,000
more details
171092
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
169643
Press Room
171684